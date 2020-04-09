Navajo Nation implements 57-hour weekend curfew

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation's latest public health order implements a 57-hour curfew that will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and last until Monday at 5 a.m.
Navajo Police will be enforcing the curfew — issuing citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail. The curfew does not apply to essential employees, who must provide documentation from their employer.
"Now is the the time to get prepared for the 57-hour curfew," said Navajo Nation Vice President Lyron Lizer. "If you need groceries, medication or other necessary items we urge you to take every precaution and please only send one family member to purchase items. Do not take children into stores or public places."
On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 488 cases of COVID-19 with 20 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include 126 cases in New Mexico:
"Per capita, our numbers are very alarming. The only way we're going to beat COVID-19 is by practicing T’áá hwó’ ajít’éego, self-determination," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "The teachings of our Navajo elders still help and guide us to this day. Each and every one of us has to take it upon ourselves to self-isolate – when we isolate ourselves, we isolate the virus."
The Navajo Nation has already been under a nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. since March 30.
