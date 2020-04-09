Navajo Nation implements 57-hour weekend curfew

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation's latest public health order implements a 57-hour curfew that will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and last until Monday at 5 a.m.

Navajo Police will be enforcing the curfew — issuing citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail. The curfew does not apply to essential employees, who must provide documentation from their employer.