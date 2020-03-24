Navajo Nation, lawmakers take steps toward curbing missing, murdered indigenous women epidemic

Colton Shone
Updated: March 24, 2020 07:12 PM
Created: March 24, 2020 05:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New solutions may be on the horizon to help curb a crisis that New Mexico has been facing for decades: missing and murdered indigenous women.
On Monday the Navajo Nation recently announced a new emergency alert system. The alerts notify people about those who are missing and endangered, such as Silver and Amber Alerts, and other public safety messages regarding COVID-19.
“Emergency alerts can get out to our Navajo people. Last night was an emergency text reminding our Navajo people to stay indoors and to be safe,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Nez says their emergency alert team is working with cell companies to alert the phones located on the nation.
New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland (D-District 1) is also working on initiatives to help fight the issues that indigenous people face. Rep. Haaland said she and three other congressional tribal members have pushed through many bills that allocate resources to fight the problem.
Haaland’s Not Invisible Act of 2019 was recently heard in the Judicial Committee. This bill establishes an advisory board of law enforcement and tribal leaders to make recommendations to the federal government on dealing with this crisis.
“There’s so many people out there who have victims of this crisis. Folks, family members, people who have a first-hand look as to what has been happening. So, we’re grateful to have their voices on this, you know, to have their voices once this committee is formed,” Congresswoman Haaland said.
Rep. Haaland says one of the ways to solve this missing and murdered crisis is to increase communication among tribal, state and federal authorities.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company