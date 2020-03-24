Navajo Nation, lawmakers take steps toward curbing missing, murdered indigenous women epidemic

New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland (D-District 1) is also working on initiatives to help fight the issues that indigenous people face. Rep. Haaland said she and three other congressional tribal members have pushed through many bills that allocate resources to fight the problem.

Haaland’s Not Invisible Act of 2019 was recently heard in the Judicial Committee. This bill establishes an advisory board of law enforcement and tribal leaders to make recommendations to the federal government on dealing with this crisis.

“There’s so many people out there who have victims of this crisis. Folks, family members, people who have a first-hand look as to what has been happening. So, we’re grateful to have their voices on this, you know, to have their voices once this committee is formed,” Congresswoman Haaland said.

Rep. Haaland says one of the ways to solve this missing and murdered crisis is to increase communication among tribal, state and federal authorities.



