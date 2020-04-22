Navajo Nation now has 1,206 coronavirus cases and 48 deaths

The Navajo Nation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Navajo County in Arizona has 328 of the coronavirus cases with New Mexico’s McKinley County having 244.

Apache County in Arizona is dealing with 240 cases and Arizona’s Coconino County has 214.

San Juan County has 15 cases and is the only Utah county reporting any COVID-19 cases to date.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

