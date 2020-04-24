Navajo Nation now has 1,360 coronavirus cases and 52 deaths

Those figures don’t include cases in towns that border the vast reservation and previously were included in the total for the Navajo Nation, which covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The tribe is extending the closure of the tribal government until mid-May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tribal officials have also instituted daily nighttime curfews and weekend lockdowns to keep people from traveling on the reservation and mandated that all individuals on the Navajo Nation must wear face masks.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Lizer led a distribution Thursday of care packages, food supplies and fire wood to some 250 tribal members who live in the remote area of Jeddito, Arizona.

