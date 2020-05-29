Navajo Nation prepares for eighth weekend lockdown

Chinle Service Unit: 1,269

Crownpoint Service Unit: 508

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 247

Gallup Service Unit: 854

Kayenta Service Unit: 780

Shiprock Service Unit: 823

Tuba City Service Unit: 432

Winslow Service Unit: 100

31 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

Preliminary reports show that approximately 1,745 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. The latest data indicates that the COVID-19 surge peak for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service was in late April — from April 21 to April 26.

The stay-at-home order on the Navajo Nation remains in effect until June 7.

