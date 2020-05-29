Navajo Nation prepares for eighth weekend lockdown

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Thursday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,044 with 167 deaths.
Another weekend lockdown will begin Friday evening and require the closure of all businesses on the nation.
“As we prepare for another weekend lockdown, please take care of one another," Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said in a release. "Ask family members who are elders or with underlying health conditions if they need help with errands, chores, or essential shopping prior to the lockdown. Also, ensure your family has enough food and water for the entire lockdown. Only one person in the household should be leaving home to complete shopping and errands. Always wear a face mask and stay six-feet from others.”
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 1,745 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. The latest data indicates that the COVID-19 surge peak for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service was in late April — from April 21 to April 26.
The stay-at-home order on the Navajo Nation remains in effect until June 7.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
