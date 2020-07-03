Navajo Nation prepares to enforce weekend lockdown

Back in mid-May Nez issued Stage 2 Fire Restrictions that prohibit fireworks, trash burning, wood burning, campfires, and the use of chainsaws/welding torches with open flames. Violators could be fined up to $5,000.

"Our Navajo people have done a great job in flattening the curve and creating a downward trend in new cases of COVID-19, so let's keep up that momentum by staying home and staying safe this holiday weekend," Vice President Myron Lizer said.

The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Thursday.

More than 57,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,669 with 371 deaths.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,967

Crownpoint Service Unit: 663

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 485

Gallup Service Unit: 1,284

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,089

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,239

Tuba City Service Unit: 670

Winslow Service Unit: 268

4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,480 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.