Navajo Nation prepares to enforce weekend lockdown | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 03, 2020 09:04 AM
Created: July 03, 2020 08:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Police Department and the New Mexico National Guard are preparing the enforce the 57-hour weekend lockdown on the Navajo Nation. Weekend lockdowns will also continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

"The majority of Navajo residents comply with the weekend lockdowns, but there are a handful of residents who do not comply and continue to travel off the Nation and put themselves and others at risk of contracting the coronavirus," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. 

The lockdown will begin at 8 p.m. Friday. There will be checkpoints set up in communities across the Navajo Nation. 

"Please do not use fireworks and please enjoy the holiday with your loved ones safely at home," Nez said. 

Back in mid-May Nez issued Stage 2 Fire Restrictions that prohibit fireworks, trash burning, wood burning, campfires, and the use of chainsaws/welding torches with open flames. Violators could be fined up to $5,000. 

"Our Navajo people have done a great job in flattening the curve and creating a downward trend in new cases of COVID-19, so let's keep up that momentum by staying home and staying safe this holiday weekend," Vice President Myron Lizer said. 

The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Thursday. 

More than 57,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,669 with 371 deaths. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,967
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 663
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 485
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,284
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,089
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,239
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 670
  • Winslow Service Unit: 268
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,480 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


