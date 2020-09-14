Navajo Nation president demands answers after 2 Navajo soldiers died at Ft. Hood

“That's just two Navajos,” he said. “There's over 20 unexplained deaths at Fort Hood, so we just want answers for these families.”

Earlier this month, Private Carlton Chee of New Mexico died after Army officials said he collapsed during a training exercise. Chee’s family, however, said they believe they’re not getting the full story.

"I just don't think it was from a fall. I don't think a brain injury can just happen from a fall. There was something that went on. He had bruises on his legs, he had a bruise on his chin,” said Carma Johnson, Chee’s sister.

Within days of Chee’s death, Specialist Miguel Yazzie also died. Little is known about the circumstances of Yazzie’s death, but his family said they suspect foul play.

“There was just a lot of hush hush going on and there wasn't a lot of getting information to these families—these two Navajo families,” President Nez said.

Congress recently announced it will launch an investigation after 28 soldiers stationed at Fort Hood recently died. Lawmakers will examine a host of problems including sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and leadership response.

Meanwhile, President Nez said he’ll continue to press for answers.

“All our soldiers should be protected at these bases,” he said.