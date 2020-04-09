Navajo Nation president, vice president in self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are currently under self-quarantine after being in close proximity to a first responder who later tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is real and no one is immune from contracting the virus. We will continue to help fight for our people while we self-quarantine," President Nez said in a release. "While meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Arizona National Guard, we came into contact with several first responders, one of whom later tested positive for the virus. I've been informed that the officials with the Army Corps and National Guard are also self-quarantining to be on the safe side and are doing fine."