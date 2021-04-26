Navajo Nation proceeds with reopenings as vaccination rate reaches 65%

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 26, 2021 05:25 PM
Created: April 26, 2021 04:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vaccination rates on the Navajo Nation are nearing herd immunity.
"We are proud to report that close to 95,000 residents have been fully vaccinated," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Nez said approximately 65% of Navajo residents are full vaccinated. The nation wants to get to a 75% vaccination rate before opening its borders to visitors.
In the meaning, the nation entered a new phase of its gradual reopening. It went from Orange to Yellow level restrictions.
It allows restaurants to operate indoor dining at 25% capacity.
Despite the progress, Nez reminded the Navajo people to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
"We're not celebrating yet," he said. "The pandemic is still here."
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company