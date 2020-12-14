Navajo Nation receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

An additional 9,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine could arrive within a week of Pfizer’s shipment if the FDA approves it for emergency use.

When the vaccines arrive, Group 1-A—which is comprised of health care workers, EMS staff, and people in nursing homes— will receive their doses first.

The second group to receive the vaccine, Group 1-B, will include people with underlying medical conditions, and people who deliver food and supplies.

Next, Group 1-C will receive the vaccine and will include people with underlying medical conditions, and people who are 65 and older.

After all those groups are vaccinated, the Navajo Nation will offer them to the public.

“That could be the spring or even the early summer of next year,” President Nez said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.