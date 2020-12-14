Navajo Nation receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Navajo Nation receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 14, 2020 01:23 PM
Created: December 14, 2020 01:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation is expecting to receive around 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines this coming week, starting with Pfizer.

On Monday, Pfizer’s vaccine arrived at the Indian Medical Center in Gallup to be distributed to other key health care centers across the Navajo Nation. The vaccines will then be sent to hospitals and other facilities on the Nation that are ready to administer the vaccines. 

Navajo Nation police will be escorting the transports. 

“We are looking at these vaccines coming onto the Navajo Nation and being distributed from the point of delivery out to the seven service units throughout the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and Arizona,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. 

An additional 9,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine could arrive within a week of Pfizer’s shipment if the FDA approves it for emergency use. 

When the vaccines arrive, Group 1-A—which is comprised of health care workers, EMS staff, and people in nursing homes— will receive their doses first. 

The second group to receive the vaccine, Group 1-B, will include people with underlying medical conditions, and people who deliver food and supplies.

Next, Group 1-C will receive the vaccine and will include people with underlying medical conditions, and people who are 65 and older. 

After all those groups are vaccinated, the Navajo Nation will offer them to the public. 

“That could be the spring or even the early summer of next year,” President Nez said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in New Mexico
First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in New Mexico
What to expect when COVID-19 vaccines arrive in New Mexico
What to expect when COVID-19 vaccines arrive in New Mexico
Education advocates push for early teacher vaccinations
Education advocates push for early teacher vaccinations
Albuquerque restaurant stops accepting cash after multiple robberies
Albuquerque restaurant stops accepting cash after multiple robberies
New Mexico art community struggles amid pandemic
New Mexico art community struggles amid pandemic