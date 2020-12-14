Navajo Nation receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 14, 2020 01:23 PM
Created: December 14, 2020 01:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation is expecting to receive around 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines this coming week, starting with Pfizer.
On Monday, Pfizer’s vaccine arrived at the Indian Medical Center in Gallup to be distributed to other key health care centers across the Navajo Nation. The vaccines will then be sent to hospitals and other facilities on the Nation that are ready to administer the vaccines.
Navajo Nation police will be escorting the transports.
“We are looking at these vaccines coming onto the Navajo Nation and being distributed from the point of delivery out to the seven service units throughout the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and Arizona,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
An additional 9,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine could arrive within a week of Pfizer’s shipment if the FDA approves it for emergency use.
When the vaccines arrive, Group 1-A—which is comprised of health care workers, EMS staff, and people in nursing homes— will receive their doses first.
The second group to receive the vaccine, Group 1-B, will include people with underlying medical conditions, and people who deliver food and supplies.
Next, Group 1-C will receive the vaccine and will include people with underlying medical conditions, and people who are 65 and older.
After all those groups are vaccinated, the Navajo Nation will offer them to the public.
“That could be the spring or even the early summer of next year,” President Nez said.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
#BREAKING - Navajo Nation has received its first shipment of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Gallup Indian Medical Center @KOB4 #Covid_19 #vaccines #navajo pic.twitter.com/yGY0na9qrj— Nathan O'Neal (@nateoneal) December 14, 2020
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company