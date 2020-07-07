Navajo Nation reissues stay-at-home order

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday.
The Navajo Nation has reissued their stay-at-home public health order requiring all residents to strictly limit their public contact with others. The order has been in place since March, but now includes some clarifications.
"It's very important that everyone adhere to these provisions in order to keep yourselves and your families safe from the coronavirus," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "There is still plenty that we don't know and we don't expect to have a vaccine for quite some time."
The order states that the daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. must be followed, and all residents must wear a mask in public. All residents should avoid public gatherings of more than five people.
Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. There will be checkpoints set up in communities across the Navajo Nation.
More than 57,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,914 with 378 deaths.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,604 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
