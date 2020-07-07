Navajo Nation reissues stay-at-home order

Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. There will be checkpoints set up in communities across the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation’s Public Health Emergency Order 2020-017 pic.twitter.com/T8PZqe3s1Z — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) July 7, 2020

More than 57,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,914 with 378 deaths.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,996

Crownpoint Service Unit: 680

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 497

Gallup Service Unit: 1,319

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,134

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,272

Tuba City Service Unit: 703

Winslow Service Unit: 309

4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,604 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.