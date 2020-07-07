Navajo Nation reissues stay-at-home order | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reissues stay-at-home order

Navajo Nation reissues stay-at-home order

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 07, 2020 09:18 AM
Created: July 07, 2020 09:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday. 

The Navajo Nation has reissued their stay-at-home public health order requiring all residents to strictly limit their public contact with others. The order has been in place since March, but now includes some clarifications. 

Advertisement

"It's very important that everyone adhere to these provisions in order to keep yourselves and your families safe from the coronavirus," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "There is still plenty that we don't know and we don't expect to have a vaccine for quite some time." 

The order states that the daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. must be followed, and all residents must wear a mask in public. All residents should avoid public gatherings of more than five people. 

Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. There will be checkpoints set up in communities across the Navajo Nation. 

More than 57,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,914 with 378 deaths. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,996
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 680
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 497
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,319
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,134
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,272
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 703
  • Winslow Service Unit: 309
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,604 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance
State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance
New Mexico families to receive $67 million in P-EBT cards, food assistance
New Mexico families to receive $67 million in P-EBT cards, food assistance
APD's sex crimes unit investigates viral video of sexual assault
APD's sex crimes unit investigates viral video of sexual assault
Rising COVID-19 cases set nonessential businesses on edge
Rising COVID-19 cases set nonessential businesses on edge
New data reveals which work sectors are being hit the hardest by COVID-19
New data reveals which work sectors are being hit the hardest by COVID-19
Advertisement


State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance
State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance
Opera, Balloon Fiesta among businesses getting virus loans
Opera, Balloon Fiesta among businesses getting virus loans
Dion's to open location inside UNM's Student Union Building
Dion's to open location inside UNM's Student Union Building
Navajo Nation reissues stay-at-home order
Navajo Nation reissues stay-at-home order
Rising COVID-19 cases set nonessential businesses on edge
Rising COVID-19 cases set nonessential businesses on edge