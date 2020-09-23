Navajo Nation reissues stay-at-home order following increase of COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation administration reimplemented its stay-at-home order Tuesday.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said there is an increase of COVID-19 cases in the Sage Memorial Hospital service area in Arizona and in satellite chapters in the Eastern Navajo Agency. The increase is reportedly due to family gatherings without social distancing or face masks.
"It only takes a few new cases to create multiple clusters of positive COVID-19 cases," Nez said. "The latest reports of cluster cases result from individuals who traveled to cities off of the Navajo Nation, returned home with the virus, and spread it to others during family gatherings, despite active public health orders that clearly restrict any in-person gatherings."
According to Nez, contact tracers have begun to identify those who may have been exposed, isolate positive cases, and provide essential items to those who are now in isolation.
Here are some of the key takeaways:
The Navajo Department of Health reported 9 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Tuesday, which does not include the cluster cases that are under investigation.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,141 with 7,240 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 548.
On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 110 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 650 cases, and Arizona reported 595 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
