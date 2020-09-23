Navajo Nation reissues stay-at-home order following increase of COVID-19 cases

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Gatherings of more than five people are strictly prohibited.

The Nation issued a 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Officials said additional lockdowns may follow.

Daily curfew hours will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The Navajo Department of Health reported 9 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Tuesday, which does not include the cluster cases that are under investigation.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,141 with 7,240 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 548.

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 110 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 650 cases, and Arizona reported 595 cases.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,366

Crownpoint Service Unit: 839

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 984

Gallup Service Unit: 1,624

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,331

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,551

Tuba City Service Unit: 958

Winslow Service Unit: 482

6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.