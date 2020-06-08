Navajo Nation reports 102 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 102 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 08, 2020 07:49 AM
Created: June 08, 2020 07:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Sunday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,020 with 277 deaths. 

"In areas of the country that opened up before Memorial Day, they are now seeing spikes in new cases. Don't be foolish and don't let your guard up," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "This pandemic is far from over and if we become too relaxed then we are certain to see a second wave of the virus. I say this because I want you to be safe and I want our elders to be healthy — hold each other accountable for each other's actions."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,554
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 573
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 345
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,020
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 896
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,010
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 487
  • Winslow Service Unit: 127
  • 8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 2,727 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. The latest data indicates that the COVID-19 surge peak for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service was in late April — from April 21 to April 26.

An executive order recently extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will continue as usual, but the 57-hour weekend lockdowns will not be in effect.   

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


