Navajo Nation reports 102 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Sunday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,020 with 277 deaths.

"In areas of the country that opened up before Memorial Day, they are now seeing spikes in new cases. Don't be foolish and don't let your guard up," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "This pandemic is far from over and if we become too relaxed then we are certain to see a second wave of the virus. I say this because I want you to be safe and I want our elders to be healthy — hold each other accountable for each other's actions."