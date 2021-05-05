Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

The Associated Press
Created: May 05, 2021 07:52 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Tribal health officials say the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago now is 30,543 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah with 1,282 known deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated, but people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.


