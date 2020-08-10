Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 10, 2020 07:17 AM
Created: August 10, 2020 07:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,308 with 472 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,859 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"15 new cases reported today is a good indication that the majority of the Navajo Nation's residents are complying with the public health emergency orders and that they are listening to the advice of our health care experts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to continue to do what we are doing to keep flattening the curve. We cannot rush to fully reopen the government, parks or businesses."
Nez said there is a working group that has been developing a plan to gradually reopen the Navajo Nation and avoid the mistakes other states have made by reopening too soon.
On Sunday, Arizona reported 816 new COVID-19 cases, New Mexico reported 205 new cases, and Utah reported 376 new cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16.
More than 85,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
