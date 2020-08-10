Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

"15 new cases reported today is a good indication that the majority of the Navajo Nation's residents are complying with the public health emergency orders and that they are listening to the advice of our health care experts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to continue to do what we are doing to keep flattening the curve. We cannot rush to fully reopen the government, parks or businesses."

Nez said there is a working group that has been developing a plan to gradually reopen the Navajo Nation and avoid the mistakes other states have made by reopening too soon.