Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 29, 2020 10:57 AM
Created: July 29, 2020 10:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,927 with 446 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,585 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
The Navajo Nation has reached 33 consecutive days with less than 100 COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 2,107 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 301 new cases and Utah reported 446 new cases.
"It's because of the Navajo people that our Nation is seeing a consistent flattening of the curve in terms of new COVID-19 cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The people are listening to the health care experts when they are told to stay home, wear masks, social distance, wash hands and avoid large gatherings. We only have 15 new cases reported today, but we have to remain diligent and keep fighting the virus together."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
More than 78,500 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. Weekend lockdowns will also continue through at least August 3 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
