Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

The Navajo Nation has reached 33 consecutive days with less than 100 COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 2,107 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 301 new cases and Utah reported 446 new cases.

"It's because of the Navajo people that our Nation is seeing a consistent flattening of the curve in terms of new COVID-19 cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The people are listening to the health care experts when they are told to stay home, wear masks, social distance, wash hands and avoid large gatherings. We only have 15 new cases reported today, but we have to remain diligent and keep fighting the virus together."