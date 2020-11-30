Navajo Nation reports 177 more COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 177 more COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Navajo Nation reports 177 more COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

The Associated Press
Created: November 30, 2020 10:48 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting more than 170 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

Navajo health officials announced Sunday a new tally of 177 newly confirmed virus cases, bringing the total to 16,427, including 27 delayed unreported cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah now stands at 653. So far, 8,676 have recovered from COVID-19, and 157,860 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Residents remain under a stay-at-home order, with an exception for essential workers and essential needs like food, medication and emergencies.

Essential businesses are limited to hours between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

How soon will New Mexico counties move into less restrictive COVID tiers?
How soon will New Mexico counties move into less restrictive COVID tiers?
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Monday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Monday
New Mexico hospitals struggle to find beds, staff amid rising COVID hospitalizations
New Mexico hospitals struggle to find beds, staff amid rising COVID hospitalizations
Q & A with state officials on Red to Green reopening plan
Q & A with state officials on Red to Green reopening plan
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,443 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,443 additional COVID-19 cases

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar