Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 28, 2020 08:10 AM
Created: September 28, 2020 08:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Sunday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,290 with 7,250 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now at 555.

"Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, we've relied on the advice of the health experts along with the data and the facts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Right now, the data and investigations conducted by contact tracers indicate that our Navajo people are holding family gatherings, which is leading to cluster cases among relatives."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,068 cases, and Arizona reported 412 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,385
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 875
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,015
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,636
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,338
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,577
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 975
  • Winslow Service Unit: 483
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


