Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

"Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, we've relied on the advice of the health experts along with the data and the facts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Right now, the data and investigations conducted by contact tracers indicate that our Navajo people are holding family gatherings, which is leading to cluster cases among relatives."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,068 cases, and Arizona reported 412 cases.