Navajo Nation reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 191 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. In all, the tribe has now reported 18,575 cases and 693 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Navajo Department of Health officials say nearly 177,000 people on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have recovered. But officials have identified 77 Navajo Nation communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus since late last month.