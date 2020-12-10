Navajo Nation reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 10, 2020 07:58 AM
Created: December 10, 2020 06:48 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 191 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. In all, the tribe has now reported 18,575 cases and 693 known deaths since the pandemic began.
Navajo Department of Health officials say nearly 177,000 people on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have recovered. But officials have identified 77 Navajo Nation communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus since late last month.
Tribal officials say nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as COVID-19 cases surge.
The Navajo Area IHS is developing plans for the distribution of vaccines on the Navajo Nation, if or when the vaccines are approved by the FDA.
"Approximately 150 residents of the Navajo Nation volunteered for the vaccine trials and I have not received any reports of any major side effects or concerns," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Until a safe vaccine is widely available, we have to continue to fight this virus together and the best way to do that is by staying home as much as possible."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation has extended its stay-at-home order though Dec. 28 in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.
