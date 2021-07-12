Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 12, 2021 07:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of known deaths is now 1,361 as of Sunday.

"The Delta variant continues to spread across the country, mainly among people who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We strongly encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated to help protect yourselves and your loved ones."

Last week, Nez signed legislation to rescind an order that closed the reservation to outside visitors.


