Navajo Nation reports 202 COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 15, 2021 06:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 202 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths Thursday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 25,952 with 13,116 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 892.
Starting this week, the Navajo Nation has stepped up efforts to provide vaccines to indviduals 65 and older.
"Our health care workers are moving quickly to administer the vaccines to our elders this week, and we are very grateful to all of them for coordinating these efforts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Through their hard work, over 77% of the vaccines that our Nation received so far has been administered to our frontline health care workers, first responders, elderly and high-risk individuals."
On Thursday, New Mexico reported 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 2,742 cases, and Arizona reported 7,331 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation administration extended its stay-at-home order last week. The emergency order will be extended through Monday, Jan. 25 due to an increase of daily COVID-19 cases. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.
