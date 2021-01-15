Navajo Nation reports 202 COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

Starting this week, the Navajo Nation has stepped up efforts to provide vaccines to indviduals 65 and older.

"Our health care workers are moving quickly to administer the vaccines to our elders this week, and we are very grateful to all of them for coordinating these efforts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Through their hard work, over 77% of the vaccines that our Nation received so far has been administered to our frontline health care workers, first responders, elderly and high-risk individuals."