Navajo Nation reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 28, 2020 08:27 AM
Created: July 28, 2020 08:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths Monday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,912 with 441 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,554 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation has reached 32 consecutive days with less than 100 COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 1,813 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 467 new cases and Utah reported 436 new cases. 

"The good news today is that the state of Arizona has had decreases in new COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days, while New Mexico and Utah have remained relatively steady," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I am hopeful that the numbers of COVID-19 cases in towns and cities near the Navajo Nation will soon begin to flatten."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,198
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 751
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 640
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,460
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,244
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,393
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 825
  • Winslow Service Unit: 398
  • 3 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

More than 77,500 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. Weekend lockdowns will also continue through at least August 3 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


