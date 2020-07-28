Navajo Nation reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 28, 2020 08:27 AM
Created: July 28, 2020 08:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,912 with 441 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,554 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
The Navajo Nation has reached 32 consecutive days with less than 100 COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 1,813 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 467 new cases and Utah reported 436 new cases.
"The good news today is that the state of Arizona has had decreases in new COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days, while New Mexico and Utah have remained relatively steady," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I am hopeful that the numbers of COVID-19 cases in towns and cities near the Navajo Nation will soon begin to flatten."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
More than 77,500 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. Weekend lockdowns will also continue through at least August 3 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company