Navajo Nation reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

The Navajo Nation has reached 32 consecutive days with less than 100 COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 1,813 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 467 new cases and Utah reported 436 new cases.

"The good news today is that the state of Arizona has had decreases in new COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days, while New Mexico and Utah have remained relatively steady," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I am hopeful that the numbers of COVID-19 cases in towns and cities near the Navajo Nation will soon begin to flatten."