Navajo Nation reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 21, 2020 08:46 AM
Created: July 21, 2020 07:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,617 with 422 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,369 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
Weekend lockdowns will continue through August 3 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. A new public health order is also being developed that will require residents that travel to hotspots to quarantine for two weeks when they return to the Navajo Nation.
"As leaders we have to make tough decisions. In this case, we continue to listen to the health care experts and to rely on the data," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Our numbers on the Navajo Nation are improving day by day, but we have to also look at the data in surrounding towns and cities. Based on what we are seeing, it is far too soon to lift the weekend lockdowns.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
More than 73,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
