Navajo Nation reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Weekend lockdowns will continue through August 3 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. A new public health order is also being developed that will require residents that travel to hotspots to quarantine for two weeks when they return to the Navajo Nation.

"As leaders we have to make tough decisions. In this case, we continue to listen to the health care experts and to rely on the data," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Our numbers on the Navajo Nation are improving day by day, but we have to also look at the data in surrounding towns and cities. Based on what we are seeing, it is far too soon to lift the weekend lockdowns.