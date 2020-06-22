Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 22, 2020 07:40 AM
Created: June 22, 2020 07:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday.

This is the second time in the last week that officials have announced less than 30 new cases. 

Advertisement

More than 49,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,990 with 335 deaths. 

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges residents to stay home as much as possible, especially as Arizona continues to see a spike in cases. 

"The Navajo Nation health care facilities continue to test our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the country. Over 20% of our residents have been tested," Nez said. "The Nation also has a contact tracing team to address the increased number of cases and to begin identifying the places and people the patient was in contact with to deter more cases. We encourage our Navajo citizens to keep their guard up, stay home, wear your mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing." 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,817
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 635
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 421
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,190
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,008
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,132
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 574
  • Winslow Service Unit: 205
  • 8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 3,603 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.    

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man protests hospital’s end-of-life policy after the sudden death of his son
Man protests hospital’s end-of-life policy after the sudden death of his son
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 136 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 136 additional COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Albuquerque city councilors express concern over hazard pay, expanded sick leave bill
Albuquerque city councilors express concern over hazard pay, expanded sick leave bill
Teen girls survive horrific hit-and-run crash
Teen girls survive horrific hit-and-run crash
Advertisement


Judge: Steven Baca will be released ahead of trial
Judge: Steven Baca will be released ahead of trial
Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Man protests hospital’s end-of-life policy after the sudden death of his son
Man protests hospital’s end-of-life policy after the sudden death of his son
Presbyterian Community Health offers free wellness classes
Presbyterian Community Health offers free wellness classes
Albuquerque city councilors express concern over hazard pay, expanded sick leave bill
Albuquerque city councilors express concern over hazard pay, expanded sick leave bill