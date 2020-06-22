Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday.
This is the second time in the last week that officials have announced less than 30 new cases.
More than 49,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,990 with 335 deaths.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges residents to stay home as much as possible, especially as Arizona continues to see a spike in cases.
"The Navajo Nation health care facilities continue to test our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the country. Over 20% of our residents have been tested," Nez said. "The Nation also has a contact tracing team to address the increased number of cases and to begin identifying the places and people the patient was in contact with to deter more cases. We encourage our Navajo citizens to keep their guard up, stay home, wear your mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 3,603 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
