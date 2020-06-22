Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

"The Navajo Nation health care facilities continue to test our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the country. Over 20% of our residents have been tested," Nez said. "The Nation also has a contact tracing team to address the increased number of cases and to begin identifying the places and people the patient was in contact with to deter more cases. We encourage our Navajo citizens to keep their guard up, stay home, wear your mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,817

Crownpoint Service Unit: 635

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 421

Gallup Service Unit: 1,190

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,008

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,132

Tuba City Service Unit: 574

Winslow Service Unit: 205

8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

Preliminary reports show that approximately 3,603 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.