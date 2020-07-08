Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Tuesday.
More than 60,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,941 with 379 deaths.
"The state of Arizona now has the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases in the country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "That's an alarming fact and that's why we need to continue wearing masks in public, staying home as much as possible, washing your hands often, practicing social distancing and praying for our Nation."
Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. There will be checkpoints set up in communities across the Navajo Nation.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,650 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
