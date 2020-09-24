Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,167 with 7,240 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 551.
"The Navajo people did a great job in bringing down the number of COVID-19 cases since May," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "But the fact of the matter is that we will continue to see new cluster cases as long as people continue to travel off the Nation and hold family gatherings."
Nez said contact tracers have continued to identify clusters of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 200 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 877 cases, and Arizona reported 438 cases.
The Nation will be under a 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Officials said additional lockdowns may follow. The daily curfew will continue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
