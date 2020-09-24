Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 24, 2020 07:14 AM
Created: September 24, 2020 07:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Wednesday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,167 with 7,240 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 551.

Advertisement

"The Navajo people did a great job in bringing down the number of COVID-19 cases since May," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "But the fact of the matter is that we will continue to see new cluster cases as long as people continue to travel off the Nation and hold family gatherings."

Nez said contact tracers have continued to identify clusters of COVID-19. 

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 200 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 877 cases, and Arizona reported 438 cases. 

The Nation will be under a 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Officials said additional lockdowns may follow. The daily curfew will continue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,370
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 846
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 989
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,628
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,332
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,552
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 962
  • Winslow Service Unit: 482
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local attorney: Who fired first is key to charging decision in Breonna Taylor case
Local attorney: Who fired first is key to charging decision in Breonna Taylor case
Drugs appear to be major contributing factor to homeless camp NE Albuquerque
Drugs appear to be major contributing factor to homeless camp NE Albuquerque
Blog: Protesters take to streets in Albuquerque over Breonna Taylor case
Blog: Protesters take to streets in Albuquerque over Breonna Taylor case
New Mexico adds Colorado, Oregon, and Rhode Island to travel quarantine list
New Mexico adds Colorado, Oregon, and Rhode Island to travel quarantine list
Roswell mother seeks justice after son was killed
Roswell mother seeks justice after son was killed
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court employee tests positive for COVID-19
Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court employee tests positive for COVID-19
Local attorney: Who fired first is key to charging decision in Breonna Taylor case
Local attorney: Who fired first is key to charging decision in Breonna Taylor case
Push to reopen private schools arrives in federal court
Push to reopen private schools arrives in federal court
Blog: Protesters take to streets in Albuquerque over Breonna Taylor case
Blog: Protesters take to streets in Albuquerque over Breonna Taylor case