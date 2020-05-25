Navajo Nation reports 3 new deaths, 56 new cases of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 3 new deaths, 56 new cases of COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 25, 2020 08:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Sunday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,689 with 156 deaths. 

Officials are reporting that approximately 14.5% of all Navajo Nation residents have been tested. Preliminary reports also show that approximately 1,400 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

"We are fighting hard every day and I'm confident that we will soon begin to see a gradual decline in new cases if we continue to be diligent in wearing masks in public, practicing social distancing and isolating those who test positive," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. 

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Memorial Day, which will be livestreamed on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page. The administration will also be distributing food to Navajo veterans at the fairgrounds in Window Rock. 

The stay-at-home order on the Navajo Nation remains in effect until June 7. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


