Navajo Nation reports 3 new deaths, 56 new cases of COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Sunday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,689 with 156 deaths.

Officials are reporting that approximately 14.5% of all Navajo Nation residents have been tested. Preliminary reports also show that approximately 1,400 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.