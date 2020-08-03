Navajo Nation reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Navajo Nation reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 03, 2020 10:35 AM
Created: August 03, 2020 10:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death Sunday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,103 with 461 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,736 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Advertisement

"The number of cases continues to decrease on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "On behalf of the administration, we thank Navajo residents who comply with all public health orders to slow and stop the coronavirus spread. As surrounding areas are reopened and reopening, the Navajo Nation is taking precautions to avoid another breakout."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,232
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 764
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 661
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,487
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,259
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,426
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 843
  • Winslow Service Unit: 428
  • 3 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts
Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts
APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County
Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County
Auditor: Albuquerque council's trip cost city $4K too much
Auditor: Albuquerque council's trip cost city $4K too much
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White
'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White
Explora offers at-home STEM kits for kids
Explora offers at-home STEM kits for kids
Navajo Nation reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts
Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts