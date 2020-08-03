Navajo Nation reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 03, 2020 10:35 AM
Created: August 03, 2020 10:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,103 with 461 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,736 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"The number of cases continues to decrease on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "On behalf of the administration, we thank Navajo residents who comply with all public health orders to slow and stop the coronavirus spread. As surrounding areas are reopened and reopening, the Navajo Nation is taking precautions to avoid another breakout."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website.
