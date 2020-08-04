Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,139 with 462 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,743 people have recovered from COVID-19.
On Monday, Arizona reported 1,030 new cases of COVID-19, New Mexico reported 117 new cases, and Utah reported 354 new cases.
"The states of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico are reporting lower numbers of new COVID-19 cases compared to recent days," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Here on the Navajo Nation, we continue to flatten the curve, but we cannot become complacent or careless in our daily activities especially when we are out in public."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
More than 82,000 people Navajo Nation residents have been tested for COVID-19.
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
