Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 04, 2020 10:02 AM
Created: August 04, 2020 09:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death Monday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,139 with 462 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,743 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Advertisement

On Monday, Arizona reported 1,030 new cases of COVID-19, New Mexico reported 117 new cases, and Utah reported 354 new cases. 

"The states of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico are reporting lower numbers of new COVID-19 cases compared to recent days," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Here on the Navajo Nation, we continue to flatten the curve, but we cannot become complacent or careless in our daily activities especially when we are out in public."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,237
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 766
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 671
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,492
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,261
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,432
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 846
  • Winslow Service Unit: 431
  • 3 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

More than 82,000 people Navajo Nation residents have been tested for COVID-19. 

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
Carlsbad community mourns the death of 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by father
Carlsbad community mourns the death of 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by father
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
16-year-old suspect accused of killing JB White to be tried as an adult
16-year-old suspect accused of killing JB White to be tried as an adult
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Advertisement


Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order
Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order
APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque
Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
SWAT team called after man allegedly fires gun during dispute
SWAT team called after man allegedly fires gun during dispute