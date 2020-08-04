Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

On Monday, Arizona reported 1,030 new cases of COVID-19, New Mexico reported 117 new cases, and Utah reported 354 new cases.

"The states of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico are reporting lower numbers of new COVID-19 cases compared to recent days," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Here on the Navajo Nation, we continue to flatten the curve, but we cannot become complacent or careless in our daily activities especially when we are out in public."