Navajo Nation reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

"We don't have a safe vaccine available for COVID-19, so we have to remain diligent to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Please do not hold family gatherings, and please do not travel to hotspots off the Navajo Nation."

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,198 cases, and Arizona reported 566 cases.