Navajo Nation reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 25, 2020 01:43 PM
Created: September 25, 2020 01:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Thursday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,212 with 7,242 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 551.

"We don't have a safe vaccine available for COVID-19, so we have to remain diligent to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Please do not hold family gatherings, and please do not travel to hotspots off the Navajo Nation."

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,198 cases, and Arizona reported 566 cases. 

The Nation will be under a 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Officials said additional lockdowns may follow. The daily curfew will continue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,374
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 850
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,005
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,632
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,334
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,564
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 963
  • Winslow Service Unit: 484
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.




