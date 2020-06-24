Navajo Nation reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Christina Rodriguez
June 24, 2020
Created: June 24, 2020 07:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Tuesday.
More than 50,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,088 with 336 deaths.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges residents to stay home as much as possible, especially as Arizona continues to see a spike in cases.
"The number of positive cases is decreasing and there are more recoveries each day, and it gives us hope that we are doing the right thing by staying home, washing our hands, and wearing a face mask," Nez said. "We can beat this virus."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 3,754 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
