Navajo Nation reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Tuesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,533 with 248 deaths.

"The number of cases and recoveries illustrates that we are still fighting the battle against COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Today is also Navajo Nation Treaty Day, which recognizes and honors the strength and resiliency of our ancestors and past leaders. We have to remind ourselves that we can overcome this hardship by working and praying together."