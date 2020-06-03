Navajo Nation reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 03, 2020 10:49 AM
Created: June 03, 2020 10:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Tuesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,533 with 248 deaths. 

"The number of cases and recoveries illustrates that we are still fighting the battle against COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Today is also Navajo Nation Treaty Day, which recognizes and honors the strength and resiliency of our ancestors and past leaders. We have to remind ourselves that we can overcome this hardship by working and praying together."

Nez encouraged residents to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face masks. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,423
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 535
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 295
  • Gallup Service Unit: 925
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 850
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 907
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 464
  • Winslow Service Unit: 103
  • 31 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 1,960 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. The latest data indicates that the COVID-19 surge peak for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service was in late April — from April 21 to April 26. 

The stay-at-home order on the Navajo Nation remains in effect until June 7. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


