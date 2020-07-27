Navajo Nation reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

"Other states and local governments observe the Navajo Nation on how we managed to slow the spread of COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "There is no specific formula to slow the spread, but practicing the recommendations of public health experts and leaders, such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, staying home, has led us in a positive direction."

Over the weekend, the Navajo Nation reached 30 consecutive days with less than 100 COVID-19 cases.