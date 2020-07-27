Navajo Nation reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 27, 2020 07:41 AM
Created: July 27, 2020 07:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths Sunday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,891 with 439 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,547 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

"Other states and local governments observe the Navajo Nation on how we managed to slow the spread of COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "There is no specific formula to slow the spread, but practicing the recommendations of public health experts and leaders, such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, staying home, has led us in a positive direction."

Over the weekend, the Navajo Nation reached 30 consecutive days with less than 100 COVID-19 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,196
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 748
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 634
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,456
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,242
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,391
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 824
  • Winslow Service Unit: 397
  • 3 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

More than 77,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. Weekend lockdowns will also continue through at least August 3 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


