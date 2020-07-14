Navajo Nation reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 14, 2020 08:07 AM
Created: July 14, 2020 08:01 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday.
More than 64,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,243 with 401 deaths.
"Towns and cities near the Navajo Nation continue to see large increases in new cases of the coronavirus, so let's make smart decisions for ourselves and our loved ones," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Our numbers are gradually decreasing because the Navajo people are listening to the health care experts. Let's not back down."
Nez encouraged that family members hold each other accountable when it comes to COVID-19 safety precautions. He urges residents to not travel and to limit public contact with others.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,866 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company