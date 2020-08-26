Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 26, 2020 10:35 AM
Created: August 26, 2020 10:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Tuesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,573 with 494 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,347 people have recovered from COVID-19.

"We have only six positive COVID-19 cases today, but that doesn't mean we can be careless or start traveling," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to remember the numbers are still relatively high in nearby towns and cities, so there is still substantial risk."

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 403 cases, and Arizona reported 859 cases. 

The Navajo Nation has had 61 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,307
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 799
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 753
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,540
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,298
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,486
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 932
  • Winslow Service Unit: 454
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order last week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There is another 32-hour weekend lockdown expected to begin this Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. 

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


