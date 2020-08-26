Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

The Navajo Nation has had 61 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,307

Crownpoint Service Unit: 799

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 753

Gallup Service Unit: 1,540

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,298

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,486

Tuba City Service Unit: 932

Winslow Service Unit: 454

4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order last week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There is another 32-hour weekend lockdown expected to begin this Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m.

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.