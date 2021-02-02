Navajo Nation reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press
Updated: February 02, 2021 08:50 AM
Created: February 02, 2021 08:41 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.
The latest numbers raised the totals to 28,388 cases and 1,020 known deaths since the pandemic began.
The tribe has tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Navajo Department of Health has identified 56 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.
The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.
The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.
