Navajo Nation reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Thursday.
The Navajo Nation is preparing for another 57-hour weekend lockdown that will begin Friday at 8 p.m. There will be checkpoints set up in communities across the Navajo Nation.
Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"The weekend lockdowns are very challenging for our Navajo police officers," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Throughout this pandemic, our police officers have devoted long hours and most have not taken time off from work in order to protect our communities during the pandemic so it's really a personal responsibility to stay home and comply with the weekend lockdown."
Nez also encouraged that family members hold each other accountable when it comes to COVID-19 safety precautions. He urges residents to not travel and to limit public contact with others.
More than 62,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,042 with 386 deaths.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,731 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
