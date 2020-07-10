Navajo Nation reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Nez also encouraged that family members hold each other accountable when it comes to COVID-19 safety precautions. He urges residents to not travel and to limit public contact with others.

More than 62,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,042 with 386 deaths.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,010

Crownpoint Service Unit: 690

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 511

Gallup Service Unit: 1,339

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,143

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,292

Tuba City Service Unit: 728

Winslow Service Unit: 325

4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,731 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.