Navajo Nation reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Navajo Nation reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 30, 2020 07:10 AM
Created: June 30, 2020 07:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday.

More than 53,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,532 with 363 deaths. 

Advertisement

"The governor of Arizona announced that he is re-implementing certain restrictions related to certain businesses due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases," President Jonathan Nez said. "Here are on the Navajo Nation, we certainly don't want another spike in cases, so we need to stay the course and keep fighting this modern-day monster together." 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,940
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 662
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 469
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,270
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,072
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,211
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 639
  • Winslow Service Unit: 265
  • 8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Health care officials are now urging residents not to drink or inject bleach, Lysol or any other disinfectant as a treatment for COVID-19. They are also warning against using hand sanitizers that contain methanol

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,095 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.    

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways
Advertisement


City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
Navajo Nation reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Navajo Nation reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement
Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement
New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic
New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic
New Mexico governor signs bill to help financial strain
New Mexico governor signs bill to help financial strain