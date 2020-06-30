Navajo Nation reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday.
More than 53,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,532 with 363 deaths.
"The governor of Arizona announced that he is re-implementing certain restrictions related to certain businesses due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases," President Jonathan Nez said. "Here are on the Navajo Nation, we certainly don't want another spike in cases, so we need to stay the course and keep fighting this modern-day monster together."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Health care officials are now urging residents not to drink or inject bleach, Lysol or any other disinfectant as a treatment for COVID-19. They are also warning against using hand sanitizers that contain methanol.
Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,095 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
