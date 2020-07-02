Navajo Nation reports 64 new cases, 5 deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 64 new cases, 5 deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: July 02, 2020 08:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Wednesday.

More than 56,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,613 with 369 deaths. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,956
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 662
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 480
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,280
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,079
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,228
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 656
  • Winslow Service Unit: 267
  • 5 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,455 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to July 26. Weekend lockdowns will also continue through July 20. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


