Navajo Nation reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,859

Crownpoint Service Unit: 648

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 432

Gallup Service Unit: 1,215

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,034

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,158

Tuba City Service Unit: 588

Winslow Service Unit: 215

8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

Health care officials say that they have seen multiple cases of people drinking hand sanitizer, leading to hospital visits. At this time, several people are currently in critical condition. They are warning the public to not drink hand sanitizer and to avoid sanitizers that contain methanol.

Preliminary reports show that approximately 3,754 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.