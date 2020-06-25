Navajo Nation reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 25, 2020 08:59 AM
Created: June 25, 2020 08:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Wednesday.

More than 51,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,157 with 347 deaths. 

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges residents to stay home as much as possible, especially as Arizona continues to see a spike in cases. 

"Our young people need to remember that this virus can affect anyone, not only your elders," Nez said. "Please think of our elders and those with underlying conditions before you travel or go into public. There's no need to go into a store for a bag of chips or a bottle of soda and put yourself and others at risk of COVID-19." 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,859
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 648
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 432
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,215
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,034
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,158
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 588
  • Winslow Service Unit: 215
  • 8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Health care officials say that they have seen multiple cases of people drinking hand sanitizer, leading to hospital visits. At this time, several people are currently in critical condition. They are warning the public to not drink hand sanitizer and to avoid sanitizers that contain methanol. 

Preliminary reports show that approximately 3,754 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.    

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


