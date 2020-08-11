Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

"We are seeing good signs with the gradual decrease in new cases overall for the states of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah over the last few days, but we must continue to stay home as much as possible and avoid traveling to cities and towns off the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "There remains substantial risk of contracting COVID-19. When certain states reopened in May, we saw how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread among communities."

On Monday, Arizona reported 600 new COVID-19 cases, New Mexico reported 132 new cases, and Utah reported 263 new cases.