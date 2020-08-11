Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 11, 2020 09:19 AM
Created: August 11, 2020 08:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death Monday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,315 with 473 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,878 people have recovered from COVID-19.

"We are seeing good signs with the gradual decrease in new cases overall for the states of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah over the last few days, but we must continue to stay home as much as possible and avoid traveling to cities and towns off the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "There remains substantial risk of contracting COVID-19. When certain states reopened in May, we saw how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread among communities."

On Monday, Arizona reported 600 new COVID-19 cases, New Mexico reported 132 new cases, and Utah reported 263 new cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,256
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 777
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 720
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,502
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,282
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,457
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 878
  • Winslow Service Unit: 439
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. The Nation will go under another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. 

More than 85,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


