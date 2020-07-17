Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 17, 2020 08:37 AM
Created: July 17, 2020 08:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths Thursday.
Nearly 70,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,486 with 407 deaths.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is encouraging residents to prepare for the 57-hour weekend lockdown that begins at 8 p.m. Friday.
"This weekend, stay home and do not travel off the Navajo Nation," Nez said in a release. "Look at the numbers in the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah – they are all seeing increases in the number of people contracting the coronavirus. The safest place for you to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."
Nez encouraged that family members hold each other accountable when it comes to COVID-19 safety precautions. He urges residents to not travel and to limit public contact with others.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 6,213 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company