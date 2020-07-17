Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is encouraging residents to prepare for the 57-hour weekend lockdown that begins at 8 p.m. Friday.

"This weekend, stay home and do not travel off the Navajo Nation," Nez said in a release. "Look at the numbers in the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah – they are all seeing increases in the number of people contracting the coronavirus. The safest place for you to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."