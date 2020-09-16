Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 16, 2020 11:04 AM
Created: September 16, 2020 10:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another milestone for the Navajo Nation – more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered.
The Navajo Department of Health reported 9 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,992 with 7,189 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 537.
"Today marks 33 consecutive days with less than 30 new cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Our Navajo people are doing a good job but we have to remain diligent and keep fighting this pandemic together."
Nez said there is still substantial risk due to the high numbers of COVID-19 in areas near the Navajo Nation.
On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 82 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 562 cases, and Arizona reported 484 cases.
Last week, the Navajo Nation had its first day without new cases since the pandemic hit in March.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
