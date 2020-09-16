Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Nez said there is still substantial risk due to the high numbers of COVID-19 in areas near the Navajo Nation.

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 82 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 562 cases, and Arizona reported 484 cases.

Last week, the Navajo Nation had its first day without new cases since the pandemic hit in March.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,354

Crownpoint Service Unit: 819

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 954

Gallup Service Unit: 1,596

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,319

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,513

Tuba City Service Unit: 952

Winslow Service Unit: 479

6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September.

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.