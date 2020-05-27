Navajo Nation reports more than 1,500 COVID-19 recoveries

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 27, 2020 09:45 AM
Created: May 27, 2020 09:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Tuesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,842 with 158 deaths.
Preliminary reports show that approximately 1,585 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. The latest data indicates that the COVID-19 surge peak for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service was in late April — from April 21 to April 26.
"We are seeing some very good implications based on new data and new reports from the Navajo Area IHS, but I can't emphasize enough that we have to remain cautious and diligent in order to continue bringing the numbers down in terms of hospital visits and new cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Let's continue to stay home as much as possible, wear protective masks, practice social distancing and wash our hands as much as possible."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The stay-at-home order on the Navajo Nation remains in effect until June 7.
Navajo officials also said they are now looking toward a recovery process, which will include using data to make informed decisions about the future reopening of the nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company