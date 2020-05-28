Navajo Nation reports one new death, 102 new cases of COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Wednesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,944 with 159 deaths.

Preliminary reports show that approximately 1,620 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. The latest data indicates that the COVID-19 surge peak for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service was in late April — from April 21 to April 26.