Navajo Nation reports one new death, 102 new cases of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 28, 2020 09:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Wednesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,944 with 159 deaths. 

Preliminary reports show that approximately 1,620 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. The latest data indicates that the COVID-19 surge peak for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service was in late April — from April 21 to April 26. 

"We are seeing some very good indications that the numbers are flattening, but please remain diligent and continue to take care of your elders," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We are overcoming this pandemic, but the war on this monster called COVID-19 is not over." 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,213
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 508
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 242
  • Gallup Service Unit: 849
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 773
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 819
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 425
  • Winslow Service Unit: 84
  • 31 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The stay-at-home order on the Navajo Nation remains in effect until June 7. Another weekend lockdown will begin Friday evening and require the closure of all businesses on the nation. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


