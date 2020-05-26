Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening | KOB 4
Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 26, 2020 11:27 AM
Created: May 26, 2020 10:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Monday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,794 with 157 deaths. 

Officials are reporting that approximately 14.6% of all Navajo Nation residents have been tested. Preliminary reports also show that approximately 1,491 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

"The curve is flattening on the Navajo Nation, even as we test aggressively," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "The Navajo Nation continues to test at a higher rate per capita than any state in the country. Testing, contact ttracing, and the public health orders that were implemented months ago requiring protective masks in public and weekend lockdowns are working and flattening the curve." 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,169
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 503
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 236
  • Gallup Service Unit: 834
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 746
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 774
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 418
  • Winslow Service Unit: 83 

The stay-at-home order on the Navajo Nation remains in effect until June 7. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


