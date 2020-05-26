Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Monday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,794 with 157 deaths.

Officials are reporting that approximately 14.6% of all Navajo Nation residents have been tested. Preliminary reports also show that approximately 1,491 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.