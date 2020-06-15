Navajo Nation urged to 'keep guard up' about COVID-19

"With the state of Arizona relaxing its precautions and allowing its stay-at-home order to expire, the highly-populated areas are seeing dramatic increases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I cannot stress enough to our Navajo people the importance of staying home as much as possible. It only takes a few people traveling to Phoenix or other hotspots to catch the virus and start another wave of new cases here on the Navajo Nation. Let's remember that the virus started elsewhere and made its way into the Navajo Nation – people move the virus."

More than 44,000 Navajo Nation residents have been tested for COVID-19.