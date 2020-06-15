Navajo Nation urged to 'keep guard up' about COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Sunday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,611 with 311 deaths.
Over the weekend, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 for the state.
"With the state of Arizona relaxing its precautions and allowing its stay-at-home order to expire, the highly-populated areas are seeing dramatic increases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I cannot stress enough to our Navajo people the importance of staying home as much as possible. It only takes a few people traveling to Phoenix or other hotspots to catch the virus and start another wave of new cases here on the Navajo Nation. Let's remember that the virus started elsewhere and made its way into the Navajo Nation – people move the virus."
More than 44,000 Navajo Nation residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 3,158 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
An executive order recently extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
