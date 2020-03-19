Navajo Nation suspends mass gatherings, limits restaurant occupancy to no more than 50% | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 19, 2020 12:41 PM
Created: March 19, 2020 12:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health has issued an emergency order limiting mass gatherings of 100 people or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order follows suit with many of the rules set forth by the state of New Mexico.

  • Navajo Nation restaurants, bars, eateries and other food service establishments are ordered to operate at no more than 50% maximum capacity.
  • Booths and tables must be separated by at least 6 feet.
  • Customers may not be seated at bars and those standing will not be served. 
  • All itinerant/temporary food service establishments can only serve orders to-go or curbside. Seating is prohibited at fixed or temporary locations like flea markets or roadside. 
  • All are encouraged to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. 

"Navajo Nation citizens are strongly advised to stay home and undertake only those outings absolutely necessary for their health, safety or welfare," the order states. 

To read the full order, click here

New Mexicans who detect symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately at 1-855-600-3453.


