Navajo Nation suspends mass gatherings, limits restaurant occupancy to no more than 50%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health has issued an emergency order limiting mass gatherings of 100 people or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order follows suit with many of the rules set forth by the state of New Mexico.
"Navajo Nation citizens are strongly advised to stay home and undertake only those outings absolutely necessary for their health, safety or welfare," the order states.
New Mexicans who detect symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately at 1-855-600-3453.
