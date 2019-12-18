Navajo Nation to create its own managed healthcare entity

The Associated Press
Created: December 18, 2019 06:12 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - The Navajo Nation says it is seeking to become one of the first Native American tribes to create its own managed healthcare entity.
The tribe recently announced it plans to contract with Molina Healthcare to work toward a managed healthcare offering under New Mexico’s Centennial Care Medicaid program.
Navajo Nation Counselor Daniel Tso says the new entity “will be a one-of-a-kind Medicaid program” designed to improve access and quality of healthcare on the Navajo Nation.
About 75,000 Medicaid eligible Navajos are living in New Mexico.
