Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown

Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 06, 2020 09:04 AM
Created: August 06, 2020 08:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend, the Navajo Nation will implement a 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Saturday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. 

Officials say the daily curfew will also be changed to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

Advertisement

"In recent discussions with health care experts, it's apparent that many of the new cases we are seeing on the Navajo Nation can be attributed to our citizens traveling to cities such as Phoenix and Albuquerque and attending family gatherings or eating out in restaurants and then returning home with the virus and spreading it to others," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "This is based on the data and information that contact tracers are compiling."

The Navajo Department of Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Wednesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,195 with 467 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,766 people have recovered from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Arizona reported 1,698 new COVID-19 cases, while New Mexico reported 229 new cases and Utah reported 421 new cases. 

Nez encourages residents to wear masks, stay home when possible and continue following social distancing guidelines. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,239
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 770
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 686
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,492
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,270
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,441
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 859
  • Winslow Service Unit: 431
  • 7 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably
DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably
Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting
Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting
As restrictions continue, hopelessness setting in for restaurant industry
As restrictions continue, hopelessness setting in for restaurant industry
Governor forced to find replacements for 3 high-level positions
Governor forced to find replacements for 3 high-level positions
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'
Advertisement


New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Bad drought conditions reported across New Mexico, Arizona
Bad drought conditions reported across New Mexico, Arizona
Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown
Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown
DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably
DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably