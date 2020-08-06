Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend, the Navajo Nation will implement a 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Saturday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
Officials say the daily curfew will also be changed to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
"In recent discussions with health care experts, it's apparent that many of the new cases we are seeing on the Navajo Nation can be attributed to our citizens traveling to cities such as Phoenix and Albuquerque and attending family gatherings or eating out in restaurants and then returning home with the virus and spreading it to others," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "This is based on the data and information that contact tracers are compiling."
The Navajo Department of Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,195 with 467 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,766 people have recovered from COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Arizona reported 1,698 new COVID-19 cases, while New Mexico reported 229 new cases and Utah reported 421 new cases.
Nez encourages residents to wear masks, stay home when possible and continue following social distancing guidelines.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
