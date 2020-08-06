Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown

"In recent discussions with health care experts, it's apparent that many of the new cases we are seeing on the Navajo Nation can be attributed to our citizens traveling to cities such as Phoenix and Albuquerque and attending family gatherings or eating out in restaurants and then returning home with the virus and spreading it to others," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "This is based on the data and information that contact tracers are compiling."

The Navajo Department of Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Wednesday.